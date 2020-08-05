There was no Illinois precedent governing a battle of the forms fight under the Uniform Commercial Code between Northwest 1 Trucking and Alejandro Haro (d/b/a JCS Equipment) about a forum selection clause that Haro inserted in the invoice documenting an oral agreement to sell a bulldozer that Northwest says is a 50-ton lemon.When Northwest sued Haro in Chicago, he asked U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger to apply a forum selection clause that limited any litigation about the bulldozer to Harris County, Texas. But Seeger …