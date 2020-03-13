Events around the city and state are being postponed or canceled amid the spread and concern for coronavirus.

Here’s a summary of happenings in the legal and government worlds that have been affected so far, in addition to some pertinent building closures. This post will be updated periodically.

Cook County Circuit Court

Starting Tuesday, March 17 and running through April 15, most non-emergency civil matters are delayed. Read more in this CDLB report.

Appellate Lawyers Association

March 24: The Appellate Lawyers Association postponed its 1st District Roundtable Luncheon at the Union League Club. The event is expected to be rescheduled at a later date, according to event organizers. Full refunds will be issued to those already registered.

ACLU of Illinois

March 27: The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois’ 2020 lunch fundraiser was canceled.

Cook County government

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle issued orders on March 12 canceling meetings of County Board members and other county-organized commissions through March and into April. Board meetings that do happen will be pared down and will have limited in-person public access.

The Cook County Treasurer’s Office closed at noon on March 13 and will remain closed indefinitely, Treasurer Maria Pappas announced. The office will continue accepting tax payments at cookcountytreasurer.com, through the mail and at partnering bank branches. The treasurer’s website will be staffed by remote workers who can answer questions.

The Cook County Assessor’s Office closed its downtown and suburban offices on March 13. Property owners can file exemptions and appeals at cookcountyassessor.com. Staff can answer questions through the website and a customer service phone line Legal practitioners representing property owners will be required to file appeals online only, the announcement said.

DuPage County Bar Association

Effective March 16 and through the end of the month, there will be no food and beverage service in the Attorney Resource Center at the Wheaton courthouse, per a DCBA announcement. The resource center will remain open, and courthouse staff will clean more regularly.

All of DCBA’s CLE programs planned through the end of March have been suspended and will be rescheduled if possible.

March 19: DCBA Unwind is canceled.

DCBA Unwind is canceled. March 26: DCBA’s Ask a Lawyer Help Desk is canceled.

Illinois State Bar Association

March 19, April 6: The ISBA’s Access to Justice Listening Tours on March 19 and April 6 are postponed. Announcements regarding the April 21 and April 22 scheduled events are TBD.

Law Bulletin Media

April 30: CDLB’s and Chicago Lawyer’s inaugural Salute! Women in Law Awards reception will be moved to a date later this summer. The disruption will also cause a delayed announcement of the honorees. Questions can be directed to Spencer Post at (312) 644-6762 or spost@lawbulletinmedia.com.

Illinois state government