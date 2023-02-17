Late composer Jonathan Larson took Giacomo Puccini’s opera “La Boheme” and moved it from Paris in the 1830s to New York City in the 1980s and it became the award-winning musical “Rent.”Stephen Sondheim took Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” from Verona to the gang-infested Upper West Side of Manhattan and turned it into the classic hit “West Side Story.”More recently, two Black artists and former high school classmates have taken Gioachino Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” from 17th Century Spain to a modern-day Black …