The musical partnership of Richard Rodgers (1902-1979) and Oscar Hammerstein II (1895-1960) was the most prolific, innovative and successful union of modern musical creators in the “golden age” of American musical theater in the 1940s and 1950s.Together, they won 34 Tony Awards, 15 Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards and two of the coveted Pulitzer Prizes — for “Oklahoma!” (1943) and “South Pacific” (1950).Their all-time hit shows also include “Carousel” (1945), “Allegro” (1947), “The King and I” (1951), “Pipe Dream” (1955) …