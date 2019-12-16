Over the last few weeks, we have looked at the continuing and growing legacy of President Donald Trump in shaping the federal courts, including the nomination of Lawrence VanDyke to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Last week, VanDyke was confirmed just before the Senate recessed.This column looks at those confirmations and also addresses the historical development in the House formalizing Trump’s impeachment.VanDykeVanDyke was the ninth Trump nominee found “not qualified” by the American Bar …