The Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), 740 ILCS 14/1 et seq., protects Illinois residents from threats posed by the collection of their biometric information. It establishes some of the strongest legal protections for biometric data in the nation and has spawned numerous class-action lawsuits targeting small and large businesses. This article reviews the statute, examines current Illinois Supreme Court BIPA rulings and Illinois’ single trial verdict on BIPA, and argues why mediating BIPA cases is a more prudent …