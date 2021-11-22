“Cats will be treated like dogs in Zion.”I was a young reporter for the Waukegan News-Sun covering the Zion City Council. It was a boring meeting without much being done. But the Council did pass a new ordinance requiring cats to be on a leash when outside their home.Back in the newsroom the lead almost wrote itself: “Cats will be treated like dogs in Zion.” It was easily the best lead I ever wrote.As a reporter, I always looked for a way to write brightly, simply, tightly. I would use five words instead of eight if I …