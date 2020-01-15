I had an extremely minor, low-speed, low-impact motor vehicle case where the plaintiff claimed a low-back injury. The plaintiff’s treating orthopedic opined that he would need a fusion as a result. Although the treater knew generally that the plaintiff had prior back issues, the plaintiff had underreported the severity of them.And while the new treater testified that spondylolisthesis is generally a degenerative disease, he opined that the accident caused the plaintiff an aggravation of this pre-existing condition …