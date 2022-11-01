While nearly every state has a Good Samaritan law intended to protect people who render medical care to people in need of emergency medical attention, some of these laws are better than others. How does Illinois’ stack up?In comparison to Wisconsin’s simple, very broad law, it is apparent Illinois’ law is seriously lacking and needs to be rewritten. The whole point of a Good Samaritan law is to encourage people to provide medical care in an emergency without having to worry about being sued later for poor outcomes …