Trial lawyers like to win. As UCLA football coach Red Sanders famously said: “Winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing.” And nearly every trial lawyer who has tried cases can say they’ve “won cases they should have lost and lost cases they should have won.” But every once in a while you have a case where you know you’re going to lose.And we trial lawyers hate losing. What can a defense attorney do about those cases other than try to settle them at a fair value? In this column I will tell you how to prepare and try the …