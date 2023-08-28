A woman and her attorney are barred by the confidentiality provisions of a settlement from publishing criticisms of trustees related to specific actions in an estate dispute involving $3 million and a Florida condo, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court dismissed the pair’s whistleblower arguments but remanded the case to the circuit court with instructions to allow them to disseminate portions of the manuscript unrelated to the litigation.Justice Mary K. Rochford delivered the judgment …