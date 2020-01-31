The law firm of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP announced this week the addition of three new partners to its Chicago office.The three, Peter Kanaris, David Heiss and Cheryl Mondi, were previously with Kanaris, Stubenvoll & Heiss P.C.Their former firm as since closed.The new partners come simultaneously with the addition of partner Joel T. Wiegert, formerly of Meagher & Geer PLLP, to its Minneapolis office and two weeks after the addition of partner Judy Selby to the firm’s office in New York.Kanaris, Heiss and …