Cook County Circuit Court judges voted for three new associate judges from a list of six finalists.The new judges are Kenya Alicia Jenkins-Wright, Antara Nath Rivera and Federico Martin Rodriguez.They were chosen out of 65 interviewed applicants. Jenkins-Wright, 45, was admitted to the bar in 2003. She went to Northern Illinois University College of Law and is currently affiliated with the Illinois Guardianship and Advocacy Commission.Rivera, 50, was admitted to the bar in 2002. She went to Western Michigan University …