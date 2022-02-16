A Chicago ticket broker convicted of fraudulently selling tickets to White Sox games was sentenced to prison Tuesday after a federal judge rejected his argument that he had actually helped the team by putting more concession-buying fans in the seats.During a hearing, the judge sentenced Bruce Lee, 35, to one and a half years in federal prison, after a jury in October found him guilty of fraud. U.S. District Judge James Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois also ordered Lee to pay $74,650 in restitution to the White …