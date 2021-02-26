SAN FRANCISCO — TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance has agreed to pay $92 million in a settlement to Illinois users who are part of a class-action lawsuit alleging that the video-sharing app failed to get their consent to collect data in violation of a strict state privacy law.The federal lawsuit alleged that TikTok broke the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, which allows suits against companies that harvest consumer data without consent, including via facial and fingerprint scanning. Illinois …