A federal judge gave final approval Thursday to a $92 million settlement in litigation over accusations that the social media site TikTok secretly harvested users’ personal data and then used the data to turn a profit.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee of the Northern District of Illinois approved the settlement after certifying a nationwide class of about 89 million people who used the TikTok app and an Illinois subclass of about 1.4 million people.The class members allege TikTok invaded their …