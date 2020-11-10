At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, high school associations throughout the country were faced with the decision of how, if at all, interscholastic fall sports would operate. These decisions varied greatly nationwide. In some states, it was decided that so long as certain health and safety procedures were followed, fall sports would continue as was planned before the pandemic. On the other side, a handful of states pushed back all high school sports to 2021. In between these two extremes, a vast majority of states took …