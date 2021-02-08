President Joe Biden’s inaugural address included this description of the American spirit: “Through the Civil War, the Great Depression, World War, 9/11, through struggle, sacrifice, and setbacks, our ‘better angels’ have always prevailed.” The written text placed “better angels” in quotation marks for a good reason. That phrase came directly from Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address delivered 160 years ago. In his unsuccessful attempt to stave off the Civil War, Lincoln closed by saying: “The mystic chords of memory …