A student who alleges Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science conducted a biased investigation into a sexual assault complaint made against him does not have a case for sex discrimination, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo of the Northern District of Illinois granted separate motions — one brought by the university and the other by three university officials — to throw out the lawsuit plaintiff Nicholas Gash filed after the school expelled him.RFU in North Chicago …