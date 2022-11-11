A University of Chicago senior who alleges the school is engaging in sex discrimination by trying to kick him out of student housing received a reprieve.U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang of the Northern District of Illinois issued a temporary restraining order blocking the university from requiring student John Doe to move out of his residence hall.The order also blocks the university from banning Doe from other residence halls and dining commons for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.The restraining order will …