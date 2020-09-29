Where school officials responded to allegations of rape and their actions were not clearly unreasonable, summary judgment on Title IX sexual harassment claim for school was not error.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James R. Sweeney, II, Southern District of Indiana. In November 2015, Sarah Johnson, a student at North Central, told her grandmother, Leslie Hawker, that she had been raped in 2014 at an apartment complex by two classmates, Garrett Froschauer and Romeo Risley. Hawker went to …