A former Loyola University student who alleged discrimination after being expelled for sexual misconduct can proceed with his suit.In a written opinion Friday, a panel of the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals remanded the case to determine whether the plaintiff’s cause was moot and whether putting his name into the public record would also reveal the identity of his alleged victim.Judge Frank H. Easterbrook delivered the judgment of the court.John Doe was expelled after the university determined he engaged in non …