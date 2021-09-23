Where district court appropriately scrutinized attorney’s fee petition and high nature of award was due in part to defendant’s litigation conduct, court did not err in awarding substantial attorneys’ fees.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Jorge L. Alonso, Northern District of Illinois.In 2013, Lydia Vega, a Hispanic woman, brought 12 claims against the Chicago Park District all related to its investigation and termination of her employment for allegedly falsifying her timesheets. Vega’s …