Where plaintiff worked for defendant in a role that resembled an independent contractor more than an employee, claims under Title VII and Indiana Wage Payment statute related to sexual assault committed by defendant’s employee failed as a matter of law.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James R. Sweeney II, Southern District of Indiana.Alexis Wells considered Timothy Vaughn her uncle. Vaughn grew up with Wells’ mother, and, as adults, they vacationed together with their families. Vaughn and …