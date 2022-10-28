Where record did not support plaintiff’s contention that he was denied school position on account of reverse racism, district court correctly granted summary judgment to school district.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio, Northern District of Indiana.South Bend Community School Corporation consists of 29 schools, including four traditional high schools: Adams, Clay, Riley and Washington. William Groves is a long-time employee at the school district. He started in 1991 …