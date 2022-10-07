Where plaintiff failed to present evidence that her supervisor’s harassment occurred on account of her gender or that the harassment was severe or pervasive, district court correctly granted summary judgment in favor of her employer on Title VII claim.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.Elaine Scaife is an African-American woman who began working as a Human Resources Specialist at Roudebush Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Indianapolis …