Where defendant had not shown irreparable harm justifying preliminary injunctive relief via alleged deterioration of skills and more difficult job search as a result of being an unvaccinated physician.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James P. Hanlon, Southern District of Indiana.St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, like many organizations, adopted a COVID-19 vaccine requirement in the summer of 2021. Employees had until Nov. 12, 2021, to get vaccinated unless they received a medical or …