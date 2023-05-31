Where district court did not err in granting summary judgment for defendants when plaintiff could not provide evidence linking alleged discrimination and harassment to racial animus on part of employer.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Stephen Charles Seeger, Northern District of Illinois.In 2001, Sylvester Wince began work as a maintenance mechanic in the Facilities Department at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Initially, Wince worked as an employee of the hospital, but in 2010 …