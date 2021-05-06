Where plaintiff could not make a prima facie case of race discrimination as employee used as comparator had not violated anti-harassment policy twice, as plaintiff had.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Virginia M. Kendall, Northern District of Illinois. Wesley Gamble began working at FCA’s Belvidere, Ill. assembly plant in July 2015. During onboarding, and again later in his employment, Gamble received a copy of FCA’s anti-discrimination and harassment policy, titled Policy 3-6. The policy …