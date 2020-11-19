Where car dealerships shared several services through management services company but otherwise maintained proper corporate formalities, there was no basis to pierce the corporate veil for the purpose of aggregating employee count under Title VII.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph, Eastern District of Wisconsin. Shannon Prince worked as a salesman with Applecars, LLC for several months in 2017 until he was fired. Applecars claimed that Prince was fired for performance …