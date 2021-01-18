Where director of academy made statement during pay negotiations that evinced discriminatory motive, statement could be used in Title VII case even though it occurred outside the limitations period.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Magistrate Judge Tim A. Baker, Southern District of Indiana. The Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics and Humanities is a residential high school on the campus of Ball State University. The academy hired Cheryl Kellogg in 2006 as a life science teacher with a …