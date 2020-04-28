Where employee presented significant evidence that investigation into her alleged misconduct was more aggressive than for comparable employees of different race, denial of defendant’s motion for judgment as a matter of law was appropriate.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso, Northern District of Illinois.

Lydia Vega, a Hispanic woman, began her employment with the Chicago Park District in 1987 and was promoted to the position of park supervisor in 2004. Vega retained this position until she was fired in 2012 for allegedly violating the park district’s employment code of conduct.

In late September 2011, the park district received an anonymous call accusing Vega of “theft of time.” The caller alleged Vega was clocking in hours that she had not worked. In response to the accusation, an investigator for the park district began surveilling Vega’s car. A few days later, another anonymous caller again accused Vega of theft of time. A second, simultaneous investigation was started. Over the course of 56 days, Vega was surveilled over 252 times. On numerous occasions, the investigators interrupted Vega at work in front of her coworkers to ask her questions as part of the investigation.

In March 2012, Vega and her union representative met with the investigators. Vega and the representative found that the investigators had no interest in Vega’s side of the story and refused to consider the evidence she supplied to explain any discrepancies. A similar experience occurred a few months later when Vega and her representative met with Mary Saieva, the park district’s human resources manager. Saieva also refused to consider Vega’s explanations or the evidence she proffered. Saieva later contacted Vega’s former supervisor, who told Saieva that she likely asked Vega to work from home on at least one of the occasions that Vega was accused of not being present in the office during hours worked. Saieva, however, refused to believe the account of Vega’s former supervisor.

Saieva recommended that Vega be terminated. In violation of the park district’s commitments under its union agreement, Saieva neither consulted with Vega’s supervisor nor recommended any progressive discipline. Instead, Saieva told Michael Simpkins, the park district’s director of human resources, that Vega should be fired. Simpkins then fired Vega. Vega appealed the decision to the park district’s personnel board. At that point, an administrative officer held a hearing and determined that Vega’s employment was properly terminated. The personnel board then adopted the decision.

Vega later sued the Park District under Title VII and 42 U.S.C. Sec. 1983 alleging discrimination on the basis of national origin. At trial, Vega produced evidence that she was an effective employee of the park district for over 20 years and was promoted multiple times during her employment. The district court ultimately rejected the park district’s motion for judgment as a matter of law, and sent the case to a jury. The jury returned a verdict in Vega’s favor on both counts, and awarded her $750,000 in compensatory damages. The district court later granted judgment as a matter of law on Vega’s Sec. 1983 claim, but denied it with respect to Vega’s Title VII claim. The district court then remitted Vega’s damages award to the statutory maximum under Title VII, $300,000. The Park District appealed.

The appellate panel began by noting that the jump straight to termination was in tension with Vega’s long, favorable record of employment and also violated multiple union commitments. Citing Hanners v. Trent, the panel stated that this fact alone was important evidence because significant, unexplained or systematic deviations from established policies or practices can be probative of discriminatory intent. The panel then noted that Vega had also exposed numerous material errors in the park district’s investigation through various forms of testimonial and documentary evidence. The panel stated that the jury could have found this evidence significant because flagrant inaccuracies and inconsistencies in an employer’s supposed reason for termination can be evidence of pretext. The panel also determined that the jury could treat the park district’s lack of interest in Vega’s side of the story as significant.

The panel then noted that the jury also heard evidence that the park district mistreated other Hispanic employees and disciplined Hispanic employees more harshly than other groups. The panel determined that the evidence was sufficient to allow a reasonable jury to find in Vega’s favor on her Title VII claim. The panel then affirmed the award of damages. However, it determined that the district court had erred with respect to the award of a $55,924.90 tax component because the court did not adequately explain how it arrived at its calculated value. The panel determined that remand was necessary for the district court to explain its calculation. The panel therefore affirmed the decision in part, vacated the tax component award and remanded the case for further proceedings.

Lydia E. Vega v. Chicago Park District

Nos. 19-1926 & 19-1939

Writing for the court: Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Concurring: Chief Judge Diane P. Wood and Judge Frank H. Easterbrook

Released: April 7, 2020