A federal judge declined to throw out a lawsuit filed by the city of Chicago accusing three related businesses and their principal of violating ordinances designed to protect minors from the harm caused by tobacco products.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis of the Northern District of Illinois held the city was within its bounds when it brought its enforcement suit against the businesses — Equte LLC, Vapes.com and Juishy LLC — and sole shareholder Jeffrey Evenmo for purported violations of …