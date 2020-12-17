In early 1976, an outbreak of swine flu at a New Jersey military base led to fears of a devastating pandemic similar to the 1918 Spanish flu. In reality, more than 200 soldiers had been infected with a virus. That single outbreak led to a public-health decision to immunize all 200 million Americans.Millions of dollars were spent to vaccinate some 40 million Americans, but the swine flu never materialized on a national scale. The event severely damaged the concept of public health and has been called one of the greatest …