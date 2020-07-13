The owners of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory in New York City weren’t prepared for the disastrous fire in 1911 which took 146 lives, just as our country wasn’t ready for a pandemic that has so far claimed over 125,000 lives, in the U.S. alone. Sadly, it often takes a disaster and death for people to unite, address their institutional problems and make systemic, meaningful change.As our workplaces, law offices and the courts try to reopen this month, it’s worth another look at the New York factory fire …