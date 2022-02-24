SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat Wednesday and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges.Cullerton, 52, a former chairman of the Senate Labor Committee, was elected to the Senate in 2012 and seated in 2013. In August 2019, he was indicted on multiple charges of embezzlement for allegedly receiving pay and benefits from Teamsters Joint Council 25 while doing little or no work for the union.Cullerton had denied any wrongdoing and was originally scheduled to …