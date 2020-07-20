The state’s top court rejected a plea to waive the bar exam in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Illinois Supreme Court released a one-page denial Thursday of a request made by prospective lawyers and others in the legal community to adopt diploma privilege, or temporarily waive the rule that requires the admittance test, due to the threat posed by the pandemic.“This cause coming to be heard on the motion of petitioners, Dalton Hughes, Mollie McGuire, and Steven Tinetti, pro se, a response having been filed by the …