The Illinois Supreme Court declined a request by recent law graduates to stress-test the online bar exam software slated for use next month.The justices this week denied the plea from the aspiring lawyers to conduct two trial runs of the ExamSoft testing platform before the Oct. 5 and 6 test dates.The test takers cited the potential for widespread web outages, software trouble and external hacks in their petition to the court. They also sought contingency plans if the online tests go awry. Their suggested backup plans …