The Illinois Supreme Court ruled a man’s challenge to his 55-year sentence for murder came too late.A majority of justices found the defendant forfeited any claims that a trial court failed to strictly comply with sentencing law when it handed down his punishment for killing his estranged wife.Justice Rita B. Garman authored a 10-page majority decision last week, writing that the man, Phouvone V. Sophanavong, waited years and filed multiple post-trial motions before arguing the judge failed to consider a presentence …