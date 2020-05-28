The state’s top court has agreed to take up another dispute involving alleged privacy violations by Six Flags.

It will be the Gurnee amusement park’s second trip to the Springfield court in recent years, after the Illinois Supreme Court ruled in January 2019 ruled on the park’s exposure to a suit over alleged biometric privacy violations. Now, the Illinois Supreme Court announced this week it will hear claims alleging the park printed too many digits of credit cards on receipts.

Federal law prohibits printing more than the last five digits of the card on receipts. Plaintiffs in the Lake County lawsuit contend the park printed the first six digits and the last four, and the park conceded as much.

Much like the dispute over fingerprints and other biomarkers in Rosenbach v. Six Flags regarding the Biometric Information Privacy Act in 2019, one of the questions in the case the justices took up Wednesday is whether the broken rule is harm in itself or whether the plaintiffs must show actual harm stemming from a privacy breach.

The 2nd District Appellate Court in January ruled the added digits were enough to bring the claim, citing language in Section 1681n(a)(1)(A) of the federal Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act of 2003, which states violators can be held liable for any actual damages caused by transgressions “or” damages between $100 and $1,000.

“Because each alternative stated in section 1681n imposes liability to the consumer, our interpretation furthers FACTA’s preventative and deterrent purposes,” Justice Robert D. McLaren wrote in a unanimous 14-page ruling, which cited Rosenbach multiple times.

“Accordingly, we conclude that when a person willfully fails to comply with FACTA’s truncation requirements, the statute provides a private cause of action for statutory damages and does not require a consumer to suffer actual damages before seeking recourse.

Six Flags argued the plaintiffs had to plead actual damages in order to have standing in the case. It says Illinois should follow federal court procedures on the issue, which limit jurisdiction to actual cases and controversies.

But the 2nd District panel held that the Illinois Constitution gives state courts authority to “adjudicate all controversies,” so jurisdiction is less restrictive in state courts. Additionally, some federal courts have held FACTA does not require pleading actual injuries, McLaren added.

The parties also disputed whether the plaintiffs — customers who discovered the credit card digits after making food purchases at Great America in August 2017, had shown the theme park “willfully” violated the restrictions in the federal credit transactions act.

Six Flags argued the first six digits identify only the card issuer, thus there was no personal information at risk and no harm done. The panel wrote that harmful and willful violations are separate and that an ultimate finding of willfulness couldn’t occur until a later stage in the case.

For the time being, the plaintiffs pleaded enough to survive Six Flags’ motions to dismiss, McLaren wrote.

“Here, plaintiffs allege that defendants acted willfully, because (1) FACTA mandated compliance by December 4, 2006; (2) defendants failed to audit their point-of-sale terminals after software changes; (3) at least once a year, VISA, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express issued updated rules and regulations that included FACTA’s truncation requirements; and (4) defendants’ contracts with card-issuing organizations required defendants to comply with VISA’s and MasterCard’s rules and regulations on FACTA’s truncation requirements,” McLaren wrote.

“Plaintiffs’ complaint avers that defendants were on notice of FACTA’s truncation requirements, and therefore it is plausible to infer from the facts pleaded either a knowing or a reckless violation.”

Justices George Bridges and Ann B. Jorgensen concurred in the ruling.

Bevin Brennan, a partner at Pedersen & Houpt, represents the defendants in the case.

Daniel A. Edelman, a member at Edelman Combs Latturner & Goodwin LLC, represents the plaintiffs.

They could not be reached for comment this morning.

The case is Hugo Soto et al., etc., respondents, v. Great America LLC, etc., No. 125806.