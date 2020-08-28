The Illinois Supreme Court is planning a return to in-person oral arguments, along with a mental health summit and a ceremony celebrating the life of former Justice Charles E. Freeman.The high court is slated to hear arguments in 17 cases next month, beginning Sept. 15. A court spokesperson confirmed that the justices are planning a return to Springfield after hearing cases remotely via Zoom videoconference in May due to the pandemic.“The [c]ourt is planning in-person oral arguments with all courtroom proceedings …