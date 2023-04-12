After spending two decades giving up most of his nights, weekends and vacation time to do unpaid campaign work for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s political organization, longtime 13th Ward precinct captain Ed Moody had a request of the speaker.Moody said he needed to save more for his retirement, despite the pension guaranteed to him from his years of work for the Cook County Highway Department, and later the chief judge’s office.So Moody asked Madigan if he could connect him with a lobbying …