Where an officer is present at a hospital to interrogate, see blood tests, and arrest a party, they may be found to be not engaged in police protective services, and therefore not qualified for immunity under section 4-102 of the Tort Immunity Act.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Lorna E. Propes.Solomon Agwomoh was hospitalized after a car accident. Several witnesses including the responding officers noticed the smell of alcohol from his car and that he …