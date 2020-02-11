An appeals court has rejected liability claims against a northwest suburban school district stemming from the death of a fifth-grade student who had asthma and a seizure disorder.The 2nd District Appellate Court has affirmed the dismissal of wrongful-death claims against Highland Elementary School in Elgin and School District U-46, headquartered in Elgin, brought by the mother of Marcus Marrell Price, an 11-year-old who died in class in May 2017.Justice Mary Seminara Schostok authored a 20-page opinion, writing that a …