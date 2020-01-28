Where a plaintiff was injured as a passenger in an elevator, the elevator’s owner and operator is a common carrier owing them the highest duty of care, and the elevator maintenance company owes the passengers a reasonable duty of care.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Allen Price Walker.Robert Greenhill was working as a sprinkler fitter for the company now known as SMS Liquidating Inc. f/k/a Superior Mechanical Systems Inc. on …