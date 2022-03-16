An estate-planning attorney does not have a tort case against the people she maintains falsely accused her of taking advantage of a former client who offered to invest in a business she had started, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed a lawsuit alleging three individuals damaged Kimberly Jean Brown’s reputation and caused her to lose clients because of their purported lies.Wood held Brown had not adequately stated claims that …