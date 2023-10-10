Where a shipping company non-exclusively employs a carrier who is not permitted to subcontract work, and that carrier employs a truck driver, neither the carrier nor the truck driver are agents of the shipping company.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Bridget J. Hughes.Gustavo Cornejo Jr. was struck by an 18-wheel tractor-trailer while standing near his family’s vehicle on the shoulder of a highway in 2016. The semi-truck was driven by Gordon Lewis, who was driving his …