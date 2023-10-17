Where a doctor and his employer are sued and elements of both an employer-employee relationship and independent contractor status are present, summary judgment on the issue of agency is improper as there remain genuine issues of material fact.Andrea Conrads went to the emergency room (ER) of the Rush-Copley Medical Center (Rush-Copely) on Sept. 19, 2015, complaining of numbness and weakness in lower right extremities. Conrads underwent an MRI and Dr. Joseph Judge, a radiologist, interpreted the MRI, indicating in his …