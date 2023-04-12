Where a plaintiff tries to tend to an injured dog, this action is insufficient to establish the plaintiff as the “owner” of the dog under the Animal Control Act and not in itself sufficient to establish that the plaintiff has assumed the risk of injury from the animal.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Gerald Cleary.Ace, a dog belonging to Jo’Landa Williams, was found, injured, on the sidewalk, unable to support himself with his hind legs. The sisters who …