Where a healthcare provider collects finger-scan information from its employees for purposes related to “healthcare,” “treatment,” “payment” or “operations” under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), this does not qualify for the Biometric Information Privacy Act’s exclusion for information “collected, used, or stores for health care treatment, payment or operations under [HIPAA].”The 1st District Appellate Court answered a certified question and remanded a case from Cook County Circuit Judges …